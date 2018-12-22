Senators look at Hurricane Michael impacts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - When lawmakers return to the Capitol in January to prepare for the 2019 legislative session, four Senate committees will delve into the impacts of Hurricane Michael, according to a Senate calendar.

The Senate Agriculture Committee on Jan. 7 will discuss the hurricane’s effects on agriculture. Later that day, the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee will receive a presentation on the recovery from the storm, which made landfall in October as a Category 4 hurricane and caused massive damage in parts of Northwest Florida.

The Senate Community Affairs Committee on Jan. 8 is slated to receive a presentation from the Florida Housing Finance Corp. on Michael-related housing issues.

Also, the Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee will discuss the storm’s environmental impacts. Environment and Natural Resources Chairman Bill Montford, D-Tallahassee, represents areas that were hard-hit by the hurricane, including Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf and Liberty counties.

The Senate and House will hold numerous committee meetings the week of Jan. 7 as they start working on issues in advance of the session, which will start March 5.

News Service of Florida