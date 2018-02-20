Slavery memorial could be poised for approval

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - After the proposal received unanimous support in the House, the Senate this week is expected to take up a bill that would lead to the creation of a slavery memorial at the Capitol.

The Senate on Monday released a list of bills that it will consider during a floor session Wednesday, including a bill (SB 286), filed by Sen. Darryl Rouson, D-St. Petersburg, that proposes the slavery memorial.

The House in January approved a similar measure (HB 67), filed by Rep. Kionne McGhee, D-Miami, and Rep. Larry Lee Jr., D-Port St. Lucie.

Under the proposals, the Department of Management Services, after receiving recommendations from the Florida Historical Commission, would develop a plan for the memorial.

The plan would then be submitted to the governor and legislative leaders.

News Service of Florida