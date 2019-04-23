State budget talks ready to begin

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, said Tuesday morning that formal negotiations are ready to begin on a state budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1.

Galvano told senators that Senate Appropriations Chairman Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island, and House Appropriations Chairman Travis Cummings, R-Fleming Island, had reached agreement on “allocations,” a key first step in negotiations.

Allocations divide up money among broad categories of the budget, which then allows lawmakers to negotiate the details.

Galvano said the budget conference process would start at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. He did not provide more details about the allocations.

The House early this month passed an $89.9 billion spending plan, while the Senate’s budget totaled $90.3 billion.

While the overall budget amounts are relatively close, the plans include numerous differences in details.

News Service of Florida