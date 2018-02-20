State motto in schools teed up in House

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The House on Wednesday could approve a bill that would require each public school to display the state motto “In God We Trust.”

The House took up the proposal (HB 839), filed by Rep. Kimberly Daniels, D-Jacksonville, and positioned it for a vote.

Under the measure, each school board would have to adopt rules for display of the motto in a “conspicuous place” in each school.

The bill easily moved through a House subcommittee and a committee, with only one lawmaker opposing it.

But Senate committees have not taken up the Senate version of the bill (SB 1158), filed by Sen. Keith Perry, R-Gainesville.

The legislative session is scheduled to end March 9

News Service of Florida