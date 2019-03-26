Stronger texting while driving law back in Florida House

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A proposal to strengthen the state’s ban on texting while driving started to move forward Tuesday in the House, which also approved the idea last year.

The House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee unanimously backed a proposal (HB 107), sponsored by Rep. Jackie Toledo, R-Tampa, and Rep. Emily Slosberg, D-Boca Raton, that would shift texting while driving from a “secondary” offense to a “primary” offense.

Currently, police can only cite motorists for texting if they are pulled over for other reasons.

By making it a primary offense, police could pull over motorists for texting behind the wheel.

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved a similar measure (SB 76) on Monday.

The full House passed such a measure during the 2018 legislative session, but the Senate did not go along.

News Service of Florida