Tax break on diapers gets quick approval

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - With little discussion, a Senate committee Monday approved a bill that would provide a sales-tax exemption for diapers and incontinence products.

The Commerce and Tourism Committee unanimously supported the proposal (SB 60), sponsored by Sen. Lauren Book, D-Plantation, and Sen. Travis Hutson, R-St. Augustine.

The bill is filed for consideration during the legislative session that will start March 5 and, if passed, would take effect in January 2020.

Under the proposal, shoppers could avoid paying sales taxes on diapers, incontinence undergarments, incontinence pads and incontinence liners.

State analysts have not estimated the overall tax impact of the proposal, according to a Senate staff analysis.

“Individuals will see a reduction in the cost of purchasing diapers and incontinence products,” the analysis said. “Daycare providers, diaper service providers, hospitals and other businesses will also see a reduction in the cost of diapers and incontinence products.”

News Service of Florida