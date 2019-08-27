Tax break pitched to aid independent living

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Shower seats, bed rails and other items that help people live independently could be purchased without paying sales taxes under a measure proposed Monday for the 2020 legislative session.

The proposal (HB 93), filed by Rep. Joe Casello, D-Boynton Beach, could be part of a mix of tax breaks that lawmakers will consider during the session.

It would provide a sales-tax exemption on bed rails costing $110 or less; grab bars costing $100 or less; shower seats costing $100 or less; and bed transfer handles costing $60 or less.

Businesses, including assisted living facilities and medical institutions, would be prohibited from buying items without paying the sales taxes.

The 2020 legislative session will start in January.

News Service of Florida