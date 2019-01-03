Tax breaks proposed to help seniors live at home

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A freshman House member Wednesday proposed offering sales-tax exemptions on items that can help seniors live independently in their homes.

Rep. Joe Casello, D-Boynton Beach, filed the proposal (HB 159) for consideration during the 2019 legislative session, which starts March 5.

Under the measure, items such as handrails, bed rails, grab bars and shower seats would be exempt from sales taxes.

Meanwhile, the Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee on Monday is slated to take up a bill (SB 60), filed by Sen. Lauren Book, D-Plantation, that would provide a sales-tax exemption for incontinence products.

News Service of Florida