Vaping ban ready for approval in Florida House

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The state’s voter-approved ban on vaping in workplaces is one step closer to reality.

The House on Wednesday teed up for final passage a bill (SB 7012) that would carry out a November constitutional amendment that banned vaping and the use of electronic cigarettes in indoor workplaces.

The amendment, which also banned offshore oil drilling, was approved by nearly 69 percent of voters and directed the Legislature to implement the ban no later than July 1.

“We clearly have the will of the Florida voters here,” bill sponsor Mike Beltran,R-Lithia, said Wednesday.

The bill includes similar requirements as a long-standing law that bans smoking tobacco in indoor workplaces. It would allow vaping at places such as stand-alone bars, designated rooms in hotels and retail tobacco shops.

House members could vote on the bill Thursday. It has already been approved by the Senate.

News Service of Florida