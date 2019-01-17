Vehicle decals sought for organ donors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida organ donors could get free decals for their cars, minivans or trucks under a bill filed Wednesday for consideration during the 2019 legislative session.

Rep. Clovis Watson, D-Alachua, wants the state to provide vehicle owners with red-heart decals that could be affixed to the upper left-hand corner of license plates and flag the owners as organ, tissue or eye donors.

The bill (HB 299) would require the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to begin providing the decals upon request as of July 1.

While the state would be required to provide the decals free of charge, the bill does not include money to cover the costs.

The 2019 session begins March 5.

News Service of Florida