Would 'sanctuary cities' ban hurt Venezuelan refugees?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Democrats are citing the political crisis in Venezuela to say banning sanctuary cities would actually hurt the South American refugees.

A bipartisan bill in the Florida Legislature would officially call on Congress to do more, but Democrats say Republicans can’t have it both ways.

Venezuelan Floridians have protested at the State Capitol, demanding more action be taken to help the people of Venezuela as the political crisis in the country worsens.

“We try to show the world the real crisis in Venezuela,” said protester Erika Rojas, with Ola Tallahassee.

The bipartisan bill scheduled for a vote on the House floor this week would officially call on Congress to do more to fight against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

“Not having food, going into the garbage, going into the gutters, laying in the street -- do we as human beings, do we like seeing this stuff? No. They're human beings. We've got to help them,” said state Rep. John Cortes, D-Kissimmee.

While supporting the Venezuelan people isn’t a controversial political stance among Florida lawmakers, Democrats say a Republican-led bill that would ban sanctuary cities in the state would harm refugees.

“It will escalate deportations of Venezuelans back to their home country, where they will starve or be victims of violence,” said state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando.

But state Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, who is the sponsor of the sanctuary cities ban, says the concerns are overstated.

"Well my guess is if they're fleeing Venezuela, they're not criminals,” Gruters said.

Another bill would request that Congress grant temporary protected status to Venezuelan refugees. That would, in theory, protect them from deportation under the sanctuary cities ban.

“So that those Venezuelans will rest assured when they arrive in the United States that they will not be deported back to Venezuela,” Smith said.

There are currently 38,000 Venezuelans in Florida, but that number could increase exponentially if a temporary protected status were to be granted.

In 2018, the Florida Legislature ordered the state pension fund to sell all of its investments in the Venezuelan government.

