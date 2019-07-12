Florida CFO wants bank regulator fired because of complaints

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida’s chief financial officer is asking the governor and Cabinet to fire the state’s top banking regulator.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis on Thursday requested Gov. Ron DeSantis and the independently elected Cabinet vote on the removal of Office of Financial Regulation Commissioner Ronald Rubin.

Rubin is the subject of an inspector general investigation and employee complaints about inappropriate behavior. Patronis previously called on Rubin to resign, but Rubin refused and has denied any wrongdoing.

Patronis said the preliminary findings in the inspector general’s report were “alarming” and that Rubin shouldn’t be allowed to collect his more than $13,000 monthly salary.

DeSantis and the Cabinet oversee the Office of Financial Regulation. The Cabinet is made up of Patronis, Attorney General Ashley Moody and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

