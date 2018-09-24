Floridians don't know how to pronounce Ron DeSantis' last name

Casey and Ron DeSantis on stage in Orlando speaking to supporters after the Northeast Florida congressman was elected the Republican nominee for Florida governor.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There's an issue you might have noticed in the race for governor that seems very minor but has a lot of people scratching their heads.

How do you pronounce the name of Ron DeSantis? Is it Dee-Santis or Deh-Santis? Surprisingly, the answer is not so clear-cut, as you can see in his own campaign ads.

Let's look at the most recent campaign ad for DeSantis.

As you can tell from the video, it's pretty clear that he says Dee-Santis -- in fact, he says it twice.

But not so fast -- let's see what his wife says in a campaign ad from the primaries.

"My husband, Ron Deh-Santis, is endorsed by President Trump," says DeSantis' wife. And don't just take Casey Black-DeSantis' word for it. Listen to the paid announcer say the name at the end of the same ad. Yep, it's pronounced Deh-Santis.

We reached out to the campaign tonight, and they tell us as far as Ron is concerned, it's Dee-Santis, and that's how he's always said it. We looked up other videos and came across this ad from when he was running for Congress in 2012.

"I'm Ron Dee-Santis, and I approve this message," says DeSantis.

But in 2016, there was this video.

"I'm Ron Deh-Santis," says DeSantis.

Now this seemingly minor issue is getting statewide attention. Just look at this article from the Tampa Bay Times called "Tomato, Tomahto; Dee-Santis, Deh-Santis."

The campaign tells us they're aware of the pronunciation confusion and they've never decided it was worth correcting anyone. We also heard from a source tonight who was at the DeSantis wedding. That day, we're told, it was pronounced Deh-Santis.

DeSantis will face Florida's democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum in the November 6 General Election.

