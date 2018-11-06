Voters head to polls in election destined to set records

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With more than 5.2 million votes cast in Florida as the day began, election observers are expecting a record turnout for this high-stakes midterm election.

Voters are picking a U.S. senator, a new governor, several new members of Congress, decide on 12 proposed changes to the state's constitution and choose their representatives in the Florida Legislature and on local commissions and boards.

At midday, Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzner’s office didn’t report any issues at polling locations.

“Division of Elections staff is communicating with each county supervisor of elections throughout the day, and we stand ready to provide any needed assistance,” Detzner said in a statement.

Ballots cast through early voting and vote-by-mail representing 39 percent of the state’s 13.28 million voters. Democrats had accounted for 2,112,416 ballots cast and Republicans 2,089,664. Republicans had cast more vote-by-mail ballots while Democrats topped early voting.

Races for governor and U.S. senator drawing national attention. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum voted Tuesday morning in rainy Tallahassee, while Republican nominee Ron DeSantis voted in St. Johns County as a small crowd of supporters chanted, "We want Ron."

Polls will close at 7 p.m. Anyone in line at that time will be allowed to vote.

