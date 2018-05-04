Former Florida lawmaker running to unseat circuit judge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida voters will have little choice in electing circuit judges this year. With the end of qualifying Friday, 177 circuit-judge races drew only one candidate, while 33 races will be contested, according to a list posted on the state Division of Elections website.

Of those, only seven incumbent judges are drew challengers, and one of those is in the 4th Judicial Circuit, which is made up of Duval, Nassau and Clay counties. Former Republican state Rep. Charles McBurney is running running against Maureen Horkan for the post.

Many of the 177 candidates who do not face opponents are incumbents.

