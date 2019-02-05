Gainesville senator plans 2022 re-election bid

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - After getting re-elected in November, Sen. Keith Perry, R-Gainesville, and Sen. Bobby Powell, D-West Palm Beach, have started looking toward their 2022 campaigns.

Perry this week opened a campaign account to run in 2022 in what is now Senate District 8, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Perry won a closely watched race in November, defeating Democrat Kayser Enneking by about 1 percentage point in District 8, which is made up of Alachua, Putnam and part of Marion counties. The district’s boundaries and potentially its number will change before the 2022 elections because of redistricting that will follow the 2020 Census.

Powell, meanwhile, has opened an account to run again in 2022 in what is now Palm Beach County’s Senate District 30.

Powell faced only write-in opposition during the November election.

Perry and Powell were elected to two-year terms in the Senate in 2016 before winning four-year terms in November.

News Service of Florida