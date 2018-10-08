Georgia congressional races

Georgia's 1st Congressional District
This district includes all of coastal Georgia, including Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Glynn, Ware and Pierce counties.
|
Democratic
|
Republican
|
Lisa M. Ring
|
Buddy Carter
Georgia's 6th Congressional District
This suburban Atlanta district is of interest in the greater Jacksonville area as McBath became an activist after her 17-year-old son, Jordan Davis, was shot and killed outside a Jacksonville gas station.
|
Democratic
|
Republican
|
Lucy McBath
|
Karen Handel