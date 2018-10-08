Georgia congressional races

Georgia's 1st Congressional District

This district includes all of coastal Georgia, including Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Glynn, Ware and Pierce counties.

Democratic Republican Lisa M. Ring

Community organizer

LisaRingforCongress.com Buddy Carter

Pharmacist/incumbent congressman

BuddyCarterForCongress.com

Georgia's 6th Congressional District

This suburban Atlanta district is of interest in the greater Jacksonville area as McBath became an activist after her 17-year-old son, Jordan Davis, was shot and killed outside a Jacksonville gas station.