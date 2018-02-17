Gibson draws Democratic challenger

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Sen. Audrey Gibson, D-Jacksonville, is slated to become the Senate Democratic leader after the November elections.

But first, she will have to get reelected to her Duval County seat.

Democrat Reginald Brown opened a campaign account Friday to challenge Gibson this year in Senate District 6, according to the state Division of Elections website.

The only other candidate in the race is a write-in.

Gibson was designated late last year to become the next Senate Democratic leader, replacing Lake Worth Democrat Jeff Clemens, who resigned from the Senate after disclosures about an extramarital affair with a lobbyist.

Gibson had raised $138,618 for her reelection campaign as of Jan. 31, while spending $17,208, according to a finance report.

News Service of Florida