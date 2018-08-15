GOP governors sink money into Florida ads

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Looking to continue two decades of GOP control of the Florida governor’s office, the Republican Governors Association early this month funneled $2.45 million into the state, according to a new finance report.

The association sent the money Aug. 2 to Florida Facts, which was formed in July as what is known as an “electioneering communications organization.”

Also on Aug. 2, Florida Facts paid $2.25 million to California-based Target Enterprises, LLC for placement of television ads and other services.

Florida Facts also paid $100,000 to Maryland-based OnMessage, Inc., a media and consulting firm that has done work for outgoing Gov. Rick Scott.

The Florida Facts organization shares a Washington, D.C. address with the Republican Governors Association, records show.

Republicans Ron DeSantis and Adam Putnam are battling in the Aug. 28 gubernatorial primary, with the winner moving on to the Nov. 6 general election.

The GOP has held the governor’s office since Jeb Bush was elected in 1998.

News Service of Florida