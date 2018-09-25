GOP leaders close dinner, meeting to press

Little more than a month before critical elections for governor and the U.S. Senate, Florida Republican leaders will gather this weekend at Walt Disney World for a major fundraising event. But the Republican Party of Florida’s “Victory Dinner” will be a private affair.

The dinner Saturday night at the Grand Floridian Resort and the party’s quarterly meeting, which starts Friday at the nearby Contemporary Resort, are closed to the press, said Yohana de la Torre, a spokeswoman for the party.

The closure follows a recent trend. Last year’s “Statesman’s Dinner,” which was held at the Grand Floridian and featured a speech by Vice President Mike Pence, was also closed to the media.

Prior party events have been open. Pence was the featured guest at the GOP’s “Victory Dinner” in October 2016 in Tampa, less than a month before the presidential election.

In November 2015, former Vice President Dick Cheney was the featured speaker at the party’s “Statesman’s Dinner” in Orlando.

The event was covered by a limited number of print and television reporters, who provided a “pool report” on the speech.

In September 2014, prior to a gubernatorial election, Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal was the featured speaker at the GOP “Victory Dinner” in Orlando, which was an open event.

Susan MacManus, a retired political science professor at the University of South Florida, said it was “unusual” for the party to close the annual fundraising dinner, although “it’s certainly a party’s right.”

But she said there is a downside to keeping the event private as the Nov. 6 elections near.

“At a time when you want to get your message out in a state that’s pretty evenly divided, some would say this is a missed opportunity to get your candidate and your party and your supporters in the news, talking about their excitement about their candidates,” MacManus said.

News Service of Florida