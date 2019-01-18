Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends Palm Beach County elections chief

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is suspending a county elections supervisor who failed to meet deadlines during recounts after November's election.

DeSantis announced Friday that he is replacing Palm Beach elections supervisor Susan Bucher, a former Democratic state representative who has held the position since 2008.

The governor also formally accepted the resignation of Broward County elections chief Brenda Snipes, who was suspended by his predecessor, Rick Scott, following the election.

EXECUTIVE ORDERS: DeSantis suspends Bucher | DeSantis accepts Snipes' resignation

Florida had recounts in three statewide races: governor, U.S. senate and agriculture commissioner.

DeSantis says Bucher violated the law by not completing recounts by a state mandated deadline. He says her office was the "Keystone Cops" of elections administration and notes the county didn't finish recounts until 50 days after the election.

“Supervisor Bucher demonstrated she was unable to comply with the laws of our state and her duties as the Supervisor of Elections and failed to accurately report information related to the number of ballots that had been cast,” he said.

DeSantis appointed lawyer Wendy Link to fill the position. The state Senate will have the final say in whether Bucher will be permanently removed from office.

Snipes has already been replaced by attorney Peter Antonacci.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.