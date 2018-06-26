Gov. Scott weighs in on travel ban at campaign stop in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida Gov. Rick Scott made a campaign stop at Bobcat of Jacksonville Tuesday afternoon to rally supporters in his bid for the U.S. Senate.

As Scott outlined his plan to "Make Washington Work". He also weighed in on the U.S. Supreme Court ruling to uphold President Trump's travel ban affecting seven countries, including Iran, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, Syria, North Korea and Venezuela.

"The president’s job is to keep us safe. A lot of these problems are caused because Congress has failed. They failed to secure our borders. They sit there and they just do speeches, do photo ops. If they'd go and do their job, secure our borders, fix our immigration policy, (then) we wouldn’t have some of these problems," said Scott.

Five of those countries are predominately Muslim. Opponents had challenged the ban, claiming it discriminated against Muslims.

The court ruling was 5-4.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.