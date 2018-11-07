Governor-elect Ron DeSantis announces transition team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Less than 24 hours after defeating Democrat Andrew Gillum in Florida's election, Republican Governor-elect Ron DeSantis identified the key members of his transition team.

Congressman Matt Gaetz, Speaker Richard Corcoran, former Sen. George LeMieux and former Lt. Gov. Toni Jennings will chair the transition team, the DeSantis campaign announced.

The transition team also includes Susie Wiles, a Duval County Republican who will serve as executive director. Scott Parkinson, DeSantis' former chief of staff, will serve as deputy executive director.

For his part, DeSantis said he's proud of the leadership team, whom he vowed would work to "deliver a strong and seamless transition process."

“I’m confident these individuals will ensure our administration is ready to lead on day one to make our state cleaner, safer and stronger for all Floridians," he said.

DeSantis, a former congressman, edged out his opponent on Election Day by roughly 50,000 votes with 99 percent of precincts reporting. Gillum conceded the race late Tuesday.

The selections of Corcoran and Wiles are noteworthy.

Corcoran backed DeSantis rival Adam Putnam in the Republican primary after setting aside his own potential run for governor. At the time, the DeSantis campaign called the endorsement an "insider" deal.

Wiles, DeSantis' campaign chair, is well known in Florida's political circles. She was a senior strategist for the 2016 Trump campaign and managed Rick Scott's 2010 gubernatorial campaign.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.