Graham, DeSantis get biggest public financing checks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Eight statewide candidates, including four gubernatorial candidates, combined to draw $182,348 in state matching funds on Friday.

The program has now been used by statewide candidates to draw $4.7 million in public funding, nearly $300,000 more than candidates received during the entire 2014 election cycle, according to numbers posted online by the Florida Division of Elections.

Former Congresswoman Gwen Graham, one of five Democrats running for governor, received the largest check on Friday, worth $56,028. She has now received $1.185 million from the program, which provides matches for each contribution from an individual donor that totals $250 or less.

The checks on Friday covered the period of Aug. 4 to Aug. 10. Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis, a Northeast Florida congressman, had the second largest check on Friday, totaling $34,305, and has now received $920,726 from the state.

DeSantis’ primary opponent, Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam, received $13,694 on Friday. Putnam has received nearly $1.04 million from the program.

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, a Democrat running for governor, got a check Friday for $29,412 to bring his campaign matching-fund assistance to $465,688.

State Sen. Denise Grimsley, a Sebring Republican who is the only candidate for agriculture commissioner involved in the program, picked up $2,565 on Friday and has now received $258,320 from the state.

Former Hillsborough County Circuit Judge Ashley Moody, a Republican running for attorney general, picked up $16,105 on Friday and has received $335.313 from the program.

In the Democratic race for attorney general, Rep. Sean Shaw of Tampa received $23,696 in state dollars on Friday to bring his matching fund money to $196,459. Shaw’s primary opponent, Ryan Torrens, an attorney from Hillsborough County who received his first check from the program a week earlier, didn’t qualify for any money on Friday.

R epublican Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, who doesn’t have a primary opponent and will face Democrat Jeremy Ring in the November general election, received $6,545 in matching funds Friday. Patronis has now received $295,965 from the state.

News Service of Florida