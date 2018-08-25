Greene nears $38 million plowed into campaign

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jeff Greene loaned another $8.375 million to his campaign in mid-August, bringing to nearly $38 million the amount he has put into his election bid, according to a newly filed finance report.

Greene, a Palm Beach billionaire, had loaned an overall total of $36.825 million to the campaign and made a $1 million contribution as of Thursday.

The campaign had spent $34.56 million. Greene this month also contributed $5.24 million to the newly formed Florida Defense Fund political committee, which he has said will help other Democratic candidates.

The fund had spent $234,973 as of Thursday, with all of that money going to Jacksonville-based Street Smartz Consulting, LLC, according to a finance report.

Greene is running in Tuesday’s gubernatorial primary against Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, former Congresswoman Gwen Graham, former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine and Winter Park businessman Chris King.

News Service of Florida