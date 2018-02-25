Groups statewide head to Tallahassee to tackle gun reform

People look on at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 18, 2018, in Parkland, Florida.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Groups statewide head to Tallahassee Monday to again lobby for gun reform.

More than 1,000 people from across the state are expected in Tallahassee as part of a rally for gun reform. Among them will be a number of high school students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were killed in a mass shooting on Valentine’s Day.

In Northeast Florida, buses are scheduled to leave from three different locations.

A bus from Jacksonville will be leaving Monday at 6:20 a.m. from the Regency Square Mall. The group will be meeting near the J.C.Penney’s.

Another group will be meeting at the Saint Augustine Amphitheatre at 5 a.m. Monday.

There’s also a bus leaving from Gainesville at 6 a.m. from the south parking lot of the Oaks Mall.

Statewide, there are more than a dozen pickup locations; many of the buses are full so they will be limiting it to people who preregistered for the trip. Organizers said anyone else who wants to attend is encouraged to do so, but will have to find their own transportation to Tallahassee.

The groups are expected to arrive in Tallahassee about 9 a.m., march to the Capitol, then rally outside before going to a Senate Rules Committee meeting Monday afternoon.

The group is led by the Women’s March Florida, the Miami-Dade Democrats and Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, who is running for governor.

According to the group’s website, there are four different bills they are interested in. The bill they support, HB 219/SB196, would prohibit the sale, transfer, or possession of assault weapons or large-capacity magazines.

There are three different bills the group opposes. The first, HB 553/SB 740, is a bill the group claims is a background check loophole for concealed carry permit applicants. The group said the bill allows someone to obtain a concealed carry permit if their background check is not completed within 90 days.

The second bill, HB 621/ SB1236, allows school districts to designate certain individuals to carry concealed weapons on school property. The group said that according to the bill, individuals must have received active shooter training and complete a school safety program and firearm proficiency training, but do not have to be law enforcement and parents will have no say in who the designees are.

The third bill the group opposes, HB1419/SB 1048, allows guns on property owned, rented or leased by a religious institution even if it’s in an area where concealed carry is not normally permitted under current law. The group’s website said the Senate version has been amended in several ways, including to clarify that if the religious institution is meeting on property with a school, guns may only be carried during non-school hours. The amendment also excludes college campuses.

