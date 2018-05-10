Gubernatorial candidate looks to 'make Florida shine again'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Hundreds of candidates have until midnight to report their monthly fundraising totals.

Gubernatorial candidates will be reporting six- and seven-figure numbers, but one 30-year Capitol veteran is hoping for just a few thousand.

Tony Knox has shined the shoes of six of the last seven governors.

"I started with Gov. (Bob) Martinez," Knox said.

He's hoping to add another to the list after November when he shines his own shoes. Knox filed the paperwork to run a year ago this week.

"It's time for a change," Knox said.

He's been shining shoes in the capital city for 30 years, all the while supporting a wife and eight kids.

"We have eight out of high school, we have three out of college and we have three in college," Knox said.

His politics are conservative.

"No more food stamps, unless you are a senior citizen, handicapped, disabled or working," Knox said.

Knox knows he's a real long shot, and he said if he's not at the top of the heap when the ballots are counted Nov. 6, Florida will get what it deserves.

"It's any given Sunday on the football field. Any given election, a man can win," Knox said.

And his slogan?

"Make Florida shine again," Knox said.

Next week, Knox hits the road, down one coast and up the other to raise at least $6,000 to pay his qualifying fee. It's due in mid-June.

