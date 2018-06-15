Gwen Graham returns to her Leon roots

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - It was a homecoming for Gwen Graham on Friday as she addressed the Capital Tiger Bay Club.

The Democratic candidate for governor recalled coming to Tallahassee as “kind of a geeky 15-year-old” in 1978, when her father, Bob Graham, was inaugurated as Florida’s new governor. She had to make the transition from a Miami high school to a new school in the smaller, more Southern environs of the state capital, she said.

“The people at Leon High School and the people of North Florida embraced our family…and that’s where it started for me,” Graham said.

Graham gave a shout-out to one of her former classmates, Rocky Hanna, who is now the Leon County school superintendent, while noting her high school yearbook made no mention of any political ambitions on her part.

But that changed relatively late in her career as a lawyer, school administrator and mother of three children, when she decided to challenge U.S. Rep. Steve Southerland, R-Panama City, in 2014.

Graham frequently points out that she was one of only two Democrats to oust incumbent Republicans that year.

Although she left Congress in 2017 after her district was redrawn, Graham said her experience representing a sprawling, 14-county North Florida region that included the state capital as well as many more rural conservative communities will help as she now runs for governor in a crowded Democratic field.

Graham, who filed her paperwork to qualify for the race with the state Division of Elections on Friday, will be one of five major candidates competing in the Aug. 28 Democratic primary for governor. The other candidates expected to qualify for the race next week include former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, Orlando-area businessman Chris King and Palm Beach billionaire Jeff Greene.

“As someone who never thought I would ever run for governor, this is the race I was meant to run and win for the people of Florida,” Graham said. “I am the only Democrat who can win in November.”

As a sign of her viability, Graham said she is hit with an attack nearly every day by the Republican Governors Association.

“I take it as a badge of honor,” she said.

Graham did not break any new ground in her speech to the friendly crowd Friday, but did emphasize her education policies, including a reduction in standardized testing, increased pay for teachers and opposition to moving more students to private schools.

In terms of school safety, Graham said she believed the reaction from students following the shooting massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County will make a difference, compared to inaction after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012 and the mass killing at the Pulse nightclub in 2016.

“My commitment is to stand behind the students and as governor to find a way for action. We have had enough words,” Graham said.

Graham said she would use executive orders as governor to ban the sale of military-style assault weapons and to implement universal background checks for gun purchases.

Graham criticized state officials for ignoring mandates approved by voters, including implementing medical marijuana and increasing the purchase and protection of environmentally critical land.

“When the people say they want something to be spent or done in a certain way … it’s not just a maybe,” Graham said. “It’s a ‘you’re going to do that because that’s what the people of Florida want.’ ”

Graham also said she would oppose shifting money out of a trust fund designed to be used for affordable housing and would support increasing the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Prodded to reveal a questionable action from her childhood, Graham said, as the oldest of four daughters of a two-term governor and three-term U.S. senator, she had “lived my life never wanting to embarrass my parents.”

She did admit to skipping one day of school while in the seventh grade in order to take care of a horse. But she said her “goody two-shoes” character emerged and she called the school to report where she was in case there was an emergency. Her mother shortly arrived and took her back to school.

Graham said the incident briefly improved her “cred” among her classmates.

“I had a little bit of a bad girl reputation for three days, then I went back to the good girl reputation,” she said.

News Service of Florida