He said, she said: A day of accusations, indignation

Scroll down for Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasy Ford's statements, some of the moments and charged partisan exchanges that caught our attention through the day, then a recap of the News4Jax as the day of testimony unfolded.
WRITTEN TESTIMONY: Christine Blasey Ford | Brett Kavanaugh
STORIES: Ford: '100%' certain Kavanaugh assaulted her |
Kavanaugh calls process a 'national disgrace' |
Groups rally and protest during Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
VIDEO: 'My strongest memory of assault is laughter' |
Sen. Graham at hearing: This is the most unethical sham |
News4Jax analysts discusses hearing
STORIES: Ford: '100%' certain Kavanaugh assaulted her |
Kavanaugh calls process a 'national disgrace' |
Groups rally and protest during Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
VIDEO: 'My strongest memory of assault is laughter' |
Sen. Graham at hearing: This is the most unethical sham |
News4Jax analysts discusses hearing
Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.