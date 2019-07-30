High stakes for 2020 candidates in 2nd Democratic debate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The second debate of the Democratic primary has higher stakes for a historically large field of more than 20 candidates, 10 of whom will face off each night of the two-night debate.

For several candidates, the debates will likely offer a last chance to be considered a serious contender for the party's nomination. The candidates will take the stage over two nights, starting Tuesday at 8 p.m. in Detroit.

Who will have to face the music and the reality that they don't have enough support to continue? Which candidates have the most to gain in the first night when Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, leaders on the progressive end of the party, take the stage with the moderate candidates?

News4Jax political analyst Rick Mullaney discusses those questions and more with News4Jax political reporter Kent Justice.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.