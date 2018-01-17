House panel backs time-out for political fundraising

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A House panel Wednesday approved a proposal that would block the governor, lieutenant governor and Cabinet members from raising political cash when the Legislature is in session.

Lawmakers are already barred from fundraising while in session, but the bill (HB 707) would place a similar prohibition on the statewide officials during regular, special or extended sessions.

The House Oversight, Transparency & Administration Subcommittee approved the measure, which is sponsored by Rep. Evan Jenne, D-Dania Beach.

Jenne said the bill is not “in any way, shape or form an indictment or finger pointing,” but he said it would remove appearances of impropriety.

An identical bill (SB 1474) has been filed by Sen. Gary Farmer, D-Fort Lauderdale, but has not been heard in Senate committees.

News Service of Florida