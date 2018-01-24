House poised to approve measure to limit taxes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida House could vote Thursday to approve a proposed constitutional amendment that would make it harder to raise taxes or fees.

The proposal (HJR 7001), sponsored by Rep. Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach, is backed by Gov. Rick Scott and would go on the November ballot if passed by the Legislature. Under it, future tax and fee increases would have to be approved by two-thirds votes of the House and the Senate, up from the usual majority votes.

The House took up the proposed constitutional amendment Wednesday and prepared it for a vote. A Senate version (SJR 1742), filed by Sen. Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland, has not been heard in committees.

Copyright WJXT and News Service of Florida. All rights reserved.