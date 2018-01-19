House speaker says Florida lawmakers will look at rail issues

Autism is the fastest-growing serious developmental disability in the U.S.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - House Speaker Richard Corcoran said a push by some lawmakers for state oversight of high-speed passenger rail will get consideration during this year’s legislative session.

But he offered little detail, as opponents want to put the brakes on a controversial new rail service in South Florida following a second recent death on the tracks.

Corcoran, R-Land O’ Lakes, said Thursday in an interview with The News Service of Florida that a rail proposal (HB 525) will “have movement” this year. But he also spoke about the rights of the private All Aboard Florida and its Brightline rail service, which has started running between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale.

“It’s important, and we’ll keep following it and looking at it,” Corcoran said.

Corcoran’s comments came as U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson asked U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao on Thursday to investigate two fatalities in the past week --- both in Boynton Beach --- involving Brightline trains.

“While these investigations are ongoing, I urge you to examine these incidents and to review the safety of rail crossings, particularly for higher speed trains,” Nelson wrote in a letter.

Also, U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, a Republican whose Treasure Coast district has provided the strongest opposition to the rail service, tweeted the trains should be stopped while “massive safety flaws” are addressed. Brightline is ultimately planned to run from Orlando to Miami and has been fought by residents and local governments on the Treasure Coast.

Brightline said in a news release that the system is “designed to prevent and protect people from incidents like those that occurred in recent days.”

“Those systems functioned as intended,” the release stated. “Our focus is on expanding our efforts to educate the community about rail safety alongside our partners at Operation Lifesaver, Tri-Rail, local law enforcement, city and county officials.”

Treasure Coast lawmakers have filed proposals for this legislative session that would lead to the state Department of Transportation having oversight of passenger-rail issues not preempted by federal law.

The measures also would require private passenger-rail operations to cover the costs of installing and maintaining safety technology at crossings unless contracts are reached with local governments.

Brightline has questioned the constitutionality of legislation that targets a private company and private property rights and contends the measures are designed to stop the service.

During the 2017 session, a similar House proposal failed to get through committees, and this year’s version, sponsored by Rep. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, and Rep. MaryLynn Magar, R-Tequesta, has not been scheduled to appear before a committee.

Asked if transit like Brightline will make the state more competitive, Corcoran first said autonomous vehicles would be more economical.

“But that’s a private enterprise,” he continued, pivoting to the passenger rail service. “If private enterprise thinks they can make money having a train that runs from Miami to Orlando, then have at it,” Corcoran said. “That’s their decision. And whether they succeed or fail is up to the marketplace.”

The Senate version (SB 572), filed by Rockledge Republican Debbie Mayfield, has drawn support from one committee and is scheduled to appear Tuesday as a workshop item at the Community Affairs Committee.

Mayfield has urged passage of her bill following the death Wednesday of a man in Boynton Beach who was hit by one of the new trains while bicycling across the tracks. Less than a week earlier, a woman was hit while crossing the tracks ahead of a train as the service was showing its service to reporters and others.

“Two deaths in six days is two too many,” Mayfield tweeted. “These senseless deaths only confirm the need for the legislature to pass #SB572 in order to put protections and safety measures in place to protect Floridians.”

News Service of Florida