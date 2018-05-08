How FLOTUS 'Be Best' plan could impact local children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - First lady Melania Trump has formally revealed her new much-anticipated initiative, 'Be Best.'

The FLOTUS announced Monday that the public awareness campaign will help bring attention to the "major issues facing children today" by focusing on three main points: well-being, fighting opioid abuse and positivity on social media.

News4Jax's Melanie Lawson spoke with Colleen Rodriguez, the executive director of Jewish Family and Community Services, to discuss how the program could impact children in Northeast Florida.

