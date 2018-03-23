Is Gov. Rick Scott ready to run against Sen. Bill Nelson?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott said a decision on whether he will run for the U.S. Senate this fall is on the horizon, but some of the things Scott has been saying leave little doubt he will run.

Scott’s days as governor are running out.

One of the worst kept secrets in the state's Capitol is that Scott has his eyes on challenging U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson in November. Scott won't tip his hand when asked directly about running.

"Most politicians think about their next job,” Scott said. “I've got to finish the job here."

But the governor has been sending clues. When announcing his plan for school safety last month, he was asked specifically about Nelson's record on guns.

“Bill Nelson is a career politician. He talks a lot. He does nothing,” Scott said.

Then the day he signed the school legislation, March 9, he volunteered this:

“I want to point out this is a far different way of operating than the typical inefficiency we see from the federal government in Washington.”

So far, four Republicans have filed to run for the U.S. Senate, but few voters have heard of any of them.

The lack of a high-profile Republican seems to indicate it would be Scott's race to lose if he throws his hat in.

But Scott has no reason to be in a hurry. He waited until April before announcing his first run in 2010.

At the time, he was a near-total unknown, and he still won.

The race between Scott, if he files, and Nelson is expected to be the most expensive ever in Florida.

That’s saying a lot after Scott spent more than $80 million of his own cash to get elected in 2010.

