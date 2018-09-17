Jacksonville CFO Mike Weinstein resigns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mike Weinstein, the chief financial officer for the city of Jacksonville for the past three years, announced his retirement Monday.

Weinstein, a former prosecutor and two-term state representative who helped Jacksonville land an NFL team nearly 25 years ago, will retire effective Nov. 9, although the Jacksonville Daily Record reported that his last day at City Hall will be Sept. 28.

Mayor Lenny Curry released this statement:

Since 2015, during the transition between my administration and my predecessor’s, Mike Weinstein has been both trusted adviser and friend. His expertise and depth of knowledge helped me prepare balanced budgets that met our city’s priorities, create a solution to the pension crisis, and set Jacksonville on a sound financial path. It’s hard to imagine many people who have such a wide range of experience and success as a public servant. Although he will be missed, there is no one more deserving of the time he will now be able to spend with family and friends. The people of this city are better for the years Mike devoted to making a brighter future."

After years with the State Attorney's Office, leaving as its executive director, Weinstein became chief of staff and CFO for former Mayor Ed Austin, then former Mayor John Delaney. He was also executive director of the Jacksonville Economic Development Commission from 1996 to 2001. That agency is now known as the city's Office of Economic Development.

During Weinstein's service in the current administration, he was involved in the reform of city employees pension obligations.

