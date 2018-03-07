Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry files to run for 2nd term

Mayor Lenny Curry sits down with Kent Justice ahead of Sunday's big game.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry has officially declared that he wants another term as the head of the city's government.

Curry registered Tuesday to run for mayor in the March 2019 race. The Republican ousted incumbent Alvin Brown in 2015 after a long, expensive campaign.

In that race, Curry drew 51.3 percent of the vote -- a 5,285-vote margin over Brown.

The only other candidate currently filed to run in 2019 is Doreszell Cohen, a Democrat.

