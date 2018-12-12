Congressman, Jacksonville, Clay sheriff's on DeSantis transition team

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis and Lt. Gov.-elect Jeanette Nuñez included Jacksonville and Clay County sheriffs and a former sheriff, now a congressman, to a 45-member transition advisory committee on public safety.

Sheriffs Mike Williams and Darryl Daniels, U.S. Rep. John Rutherford and the president of the Jacksonville chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police were all named to the panel.

The committee will be chaired by Kent Stermon, COO of Total Military Management, and filled with several members of the law enforcement community, elected officials, experts in the public safety field, members of the armed services, veterans and school safety advocates in the state.

A complete list of panel members provided by the DeSantis transition team:

Alan Abramowitz; Executive Director, Guardian ad Litem

Tim Albright; Retired Captain, Florida Department of Corrections

Pam Alvarez; President & CEO, BAYS and Former Chair, Florida Juvenile Justice Association

Jeff Bell; President, Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputies Association

Sheriff (Ret.) Susan Benton; Highlands County

Christy Brodeur; Former Secretary, Florida’s Department of Juvenile Justice

Candice Brower; Regional Counsel, Office of Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel, 1st DCA Region

Adam Clampitt; President, The District Communications Group

Linda Cox; CEO, Cox Fire Protection

Sheriff Darryl Daniels; Clay County

Bob Davis; Senior Marketing and Sales Leader/National Director of Operations Business Development and Growth, Verizon

Mayor Carlos Gimenez; Miami-Dade County

Lt. Commander Hector Delgado; Retired Navy SEAL and Former Law Enforcement Officer and Founder, ASR Alert Systems

Sheriff Tommy Ford: Bay County Commissioner

Graham Fountain; Chair, Okaloosa County Board of County Commissioners, District 1

Sheriff (Ret.) Emery Gainey; Marion County

Stacy Gromatski; President & CEO, Florida Network of Youth and Family Services

Paula Hoisington; Vice President, Net Communications

Sheriff Mark Hunter; Columbia County and President, Florida Sheriff’s Association

Sheriff Wayne Ivey; Brevard County

Sheriff Grady Judd; Polk County

Kyle Kashuv; Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Student

John Kazanjian; President, Florida Police Benevolent Association

Mike Kirby; Chairman, Florida Association of State Troopers

Bryan Kocher; Executive Vice President of Operations, Williams Communications

Alan Landman; Attorney, Alan H. Landman, P.A.

Doug Leonardo; Chair, Florida Behavioral Health Association

Brad Livingston; Former CEO & CFO, Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Commissioner Rod Love; Board of County Commissioners, Orange County, District 2

Mary Marx; President & CEO, Pace Center for Girls

Bernie McCabe; State Attorney, Pinellas and Pasco Counties

Patrick Miller; President, Invictus

Sheriff Chris Nocco; Pasco County

Chief David Perry; President, Florida Police Chiefs Association and Chief of Police, Florida State University

Nick Peters; Founder & Managing Director, Armed Forces Families Foundation

Ryan Petty; Commissioner, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission

Andy Pollack; School Safety Advocate and Founder, Americans for CLASS

Hunter Pollack; School Safety Advocate Congressman

John Rutherford;, U.S. House of Representatives and Sheriff (Ret.), Duval County

Max Schachter; Commissioner, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission

Dr. Derrick Schofield; Executive Vice President, GEO Continuum of Care and GEO Reentry Services

Sheriff (Ret.) Bob White; Pasco County

Sheriff Mike Williams; Duval County

Steve Zona; President, Fraternal Order of Police Jacksonville Lodge

