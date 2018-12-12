Congressman, Jacksonville, Clay sheriff's on DeSantis transition team

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis and Lt. Gov.-elect Jeanette Nuñez included Jacksonville and Clay County sheriffs and a former sheriff, now a congressman, to a 45-member transition advisory committee on public safety.
Sheriffs Mike Williams and Darryl Daniels, U.S. Rep. John Rutherford and the president of the Jacksonville chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police were all named to the panel.
The committee will be chaired by Kent Stermon, COO of Total Military Management, and filled with several members of the law enforcement community, elected officials, experts in the public safety field, members of the armed services, veterans and school safety advocates in the state.
A complete list of panel members provided by the DeSantis transition team:
- Alan Abramowitz; Executive Director, Guardian ad Litem
- Tim Albright; Retired Captain, Florida Department of Corrections
- Pam Alvarez; President & CEO, BAYS and Former Chair, Florida Juvenile Justice Association
- Jeff Bell; President, Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputies Association
- Sheriff (Ret.) Susan Benton; Highlands County
- Christy Brodeur; Former Secretary, Florida’s Department of Juvenile Justice
- Candice Brower; Regional Counsel, Office of Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel, 1st DCA Region
- Adam Clampitt; President, The District Communications Group
- Linda Cox; CEO, Cox Fire Protection
- Sheriff Darryl Daniels; Clay County
- Bob Davis; Senior Marketing and Sales Leader/National Director of Operations Business Development and Growth, Verizon
- Mayor Carlos Gimenez; Miami-Dade County
- Lt. Commander Hector Delgado; Retired Navy SEAL and Former Law Enforcement Officer and Founder, ASR Alert Systems
- Sheriff Tommy Ford: Bay County Commissioner
- Graham Fountain; Chair, Okaloosa County Board of County Commissioners, District 1
- Sheriff (Ret.) Emery Gainey; Marion County
- Stacy Gromatski; President & CEO, Florida Network of Youth and Family Services
- Paula Hoisington; Vice President, Net Communications
- Sheriff Mark Hunter; Columbia County and President, Florida Sheriff’s Association
- Sheriff Wayne Ivey; Brevard County
- Sheriff Grady Judd; Polk County
- Kyle Kashuv; Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Student
- John Kazanjian; President, Florida Police Benevolent Association
- Mike Kirby; Chairman, Florida Association of State Troopers
- Bryan Kocher; Executive Vice President of Operations, Williams Communications
- Alan Landman; Attorney, Alan H. Landman, P.A.
- Doug Leonardo; Chair, Florida Behavioral Health Association
- Brad Livingston; Former CEO & CFO, Texas Department of Criminal Justice
- Commissioner Rod Love; Board of County Commissioners, Orange County, District 2
- Mary Marx; President & CEO, Pace Center for Girls
- Bernie McCabe; State Attorney, Pinellas and Pasco Counties
- Patrick Miller; President, Invictus
- Sheriff Chris Nocco; Pasco County
- Chief David Perry; President, Florida Police Chiefs Association and Chief of Police, Florida State University
- Nick Peters; Founder & Managing Director, Armed Forces Families Foundation
- Ryan Petty; Commissioner, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission
- Andy Pollack; School Safety Advocate and Founder, Americans for CLASS
- Hunter Pollack; School Safety Advocate Congressman
- John Rutherford;, U.S. House of Representatives and Sheriff (Ret.), Duval County
- Max Schachter; Commissioner, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission
- Dr. Derrick Schofield; Executive Vice President, GEO Continuum of Care and GEO Reentry Services
- Sheriff (Ret.) Bob White; Pasco County
- Sheriff Mike Williams; Duval County
- Steve Zona; President, Fraternal Order of Police Jacksonville Lodge
Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.