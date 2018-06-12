Mayor picks up re-election endorsement, addresses violence

While accepting a major endorsement in his 2019 re-election campaign, Mayor Lenny Curry addressed the recent increase in shootings and murders in Jacksonville.

Curry said safe streets are key in his campaign.

"One violent crime is one too many. There is a reason that my three budgets that passed unanimously have had significant investments in public safety," Curry said. "One man this morning ... said, 'Hey man, thanks for adding those 180 police officers."

Tuesday morning's event at the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce was to showcase JAXBIZ announcing its support for Curry.

The Jax Chamber president said that even though the election is not until next March and more candidates are expected to enter the mayoral race, the chamber already knows who its backing in the election.

Chamber members said Curry is committed to growing jobs in Jacksonville and has momentum that the city needs to keep building on.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.