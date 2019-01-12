Joe Gruters elected chairman of Republican Party of Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - During the Republican Party's annual meeting in Orlando, former Sarasota County Republican Party Chairman Joe Gruters was elected chairman of the Florida GOP.

Gruters defeated Charlotte County’s Bob Starr by a final vote of 192 - 25. Gruters released the following statement about the election:

“I am honored and humbled to have received the vote of confidence from my fellow Republicans to lead the Florida GOP during this exciting time for our party. After a close, yet successful midterm election for Republicans, I have learned that united, we are unstoppable! That is why I look forward to getting to work closely with every county Chairman, every state committeeman and woman, as well as every elected official to make history once again in 2020.”

“Our party is in a battle for the soul of America, and Florida will be critical heading into the next election cycle. I anticipate working with Gov. DeSantis to push his bold agenda forward for our great state, securing another term for our President Donald J. Trump and making Florida red again.”



