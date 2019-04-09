Some city dwellers in Clay County vote on 3 charter amendments

Municipal elections are being held Tuesday in Orange Park, Green Cove Springs and Keystone Heights, with no council seats contested any of those cities, only Green Cove Springs and Keystone Heights voters have anything to decide.

There are five amendments to the Green Cove Springs city charter:

Would revise the charter to require the city to comply with federal and state nondiscrimination laws. Raise the city manager's authority to expend budgeted funds from the current limit of $15,000 to $25,000. Allow the city manager "reasonable and necessary funds" and temporarily recognized the city manager as head of the city government during operational, public heath and safety-type disasters. Require the city manager to evaluate the city clerk annually. Remove requirement for city attorney to live or have an office within Green Cove Springs

There are four amendments to the Keystone Heights city charter:

Require that, in the event of a council vacancy, the person appointed must meet a one-year residency requirement. Allow absentee ballots to be returned to the supervisor of elections office. In the event of a vacancy in the mayor's office, the vice-mayor would assume the duties and responsibilities until the seat is filled in the next general election. Change the name of Keystone Airpark to Keystone Heights Airport and the Keystone Airpark Authority to the Keystone Heights Airport Authority.

Voters are asked to vote yes or no on each amendment.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.