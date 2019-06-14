Large field set for Democratic debates

CNN

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Democratic National Committee on Thursday released a list of 20 presidential candidates who qualified to take part in the party’s first campaign debates on June 26 and June 27 in Miami.

Qualifying to participate were U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado; former Vice President Joe Biden; U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey; Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind.; former U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro; New York Mayor Bill de Blasio; former U.S. Rep. John Delaney of Maryland; U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii; U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York; U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California; former Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado; Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington; U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota; former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas; U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio; U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont; U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell of California; U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts; author Marianne Williamson; and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Criteria for qualifying for the debates involved performance in polls and raising money from at least 65,000 people. The debates will be televised by NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo.

News Service of Florida