Last day to register to vote in General Election is Oct. 9

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming general election in Florida is Oct. 9. The general election will be held Nov. 6, and a new governor will be elected in the state. Many other important races are on the ballot, as well as several amendments.

“There are only a few days left to register to vote in the general election so I encourage all eligible Floridians who still need to submit a voter registration application to do so by the Oct.9 deadline,” said Secretary Detzner. “You can register to vote online through the department’s secure, convenient and easy-to-use website RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov. Additionally, the department is extending the hours of operation of the Voter Assistance Hotline leading up to the deadline to ensure we are providing any needed assistance to Florida voters.”

The Voter Assistance Hotline, 1-866-308-6739, will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct.6, to Monday, Oct.8, and from 8 a.m. to midnight Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Duval County voters can register in a number of ways, click on How to register to vote for more information.

Duval County supervisor of elections Mike Hogan urges voters to consider voting early or by mail for the general election because he is expecting about a 55% turnout.

"People vote when they're angry and when they're concerned," said Hogan.

The number of people registered as No Party Affiliation has grown, while the number of Republicans and Democrats have both dropped in Duval County, according to Hogan.

Hogan also said he has received several calls from voters concerned that amendment 8 was left off their ballot. When in fact amendment 8 will not be on any ballot in Florida because it was struck down after a lawsuit.

