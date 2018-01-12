Latvala political cash tops $4.5 million

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Clearwater Republican Jack Latvala, who announced his resignation from the Senate last month after a sexual-harassment investigation, ended December with more than $4.56 million in a campaign account and in his political committee, newly filed finance reports show.

Latvala’s resignation was effective last week, though he announced it in December following a highly damaging report by a special master who investigated sexual-harassment allegations.

Latvala opened a campaign account in August to run for governor in 2018 and had more than $615,000 in the account as of Dec. 31, according to the report posted on the state Division of Elections website.

He spent $112,705 from the account in December on legal services, including $100,000 that went to Tallahassee lawyer Steve Andrews, who represented him in the sexual-harassment investigation.

Latvala’s political committee, known as the Florida Leadership Committee, had about $3.95 million on hand as of Dec. 31, the reports show.

News Service of Florida