Meet the long-shot candidates running for Florida governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - As people head for early voting sites, those who haven’t studied their voters guide could be in for a surprise when they see who’s running for governor.

Eight candidates appear on the GOP ballot and seven are listed on Democrats’ ballots.

Bob Langford is one of the candidates appearing on the GOP primary ballot for governor.

Ever heard of him?

If you haven’t, just know that you’re not alone. He and five other “unknowns” each spent about $7,800 to get their names on the ballot.

Langford said he would make a good governor based on his nine years as a state auditor.

“It taught me that I know Florida government better than anybody that I know," Langford said.

Perhaps the best known of the “unknowns” is Bob White, the chairman of the Republican Liberty Caucus of Florida.

White has been vocal at pro-Second Amendment rallies.

“And what I want people to understand is that our rights to life and liberty are secured by our right to keep and bear arms," White has said.

White is the only one who has raised real money: $65,000 so far, but it's a drop in the bucket compared to the more than $130 million spent by all of the top contenders.

Most of the “unknown” Republicans running for governor appear to be states' rights advocates.

Democrat John Wetherbee said he is listed last on the ballot, but he’ll be “first” for Florida, so to speak.

"My vision is to make sure our children are safe," Wetherbee says in a campaign ad.

So, how are voters dealing with the slew of choices?

“(I) don't know who they are,” said Susan Foley, of Tallahassee. “(I) don’t know anything about them.”

"And I didn’t vote for either of those, either," registered voter Bill Bodiford said.

But when it comes to the long shots, one voter said they’re good for democracy.

There are five serious candidates vying for the Democratic nomination for governor, and just two mainstream GOP gubernatorial hopefuls.

