Miami to host Democratic presidential debate

Efforts by the Florida Democratic Party to hold a presidential debate in the state have paid off. The Democratic National Committee, NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo announced Thursday that the first Democratic presidential primary debate of the 2020 election cycle will be held in Miami.

“Miami is the perfect place to introduce our extraordinary presidential candidates to the country,” Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Terrie Rizzo said in a prepared statement.

The Miami event will be held over two days, June 26 and June 27, and will be broadcast on all three networks.

The party has a wide field of announced candidates as it seeks to recapture the White House.

News Service of Florida