Nassau County finalizes candidates for 2018 election

YULEE, Fla. - Qualifying for the 2018 elections in the state of Florida and Nassau County has finished as of noon Friday.

Offices up for election this fall include: County Commission; School Board; Ocean, Highway and Port Authority; and the Soil and Water Conservation District.

The fall election will also feature multiple community development district races.

Here are the candidates that will appear on the ballot in Nassau County.

County Commission - District 2

Aaron Bell (Rep)

Dawn Hagel (Rep)

County Commission - District 4

Thomas Ford (Rep)

George V. Spicer (Rep)

This race also features write-in candidate William (Bill) Kruse.

School Board - District 1

Robin C. Lentz

Donna Martin

School Board - District 3

Jamie Deonas

School Board - District 5

Lissa Braddock

Jonathan Petree

Ocean, Highway and Port Authority - District 3

Scott Hanna (Rep)

Adam David Salzburg (Rep)

Ocean, Highway and Port Authority - District 4

Carrol E. Franklin (Rep)

Jeanne Scott (Rep)

Ocean, Highway and Port Authority - District 5

Mike Cole (Rep)

John C. Van Delinder (Rep)

Soil and Water Conservation District - Group 1

Dean W. Woehrle

Soil and Water Conservation District - Group 4

Jackson Lee Kinney

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.