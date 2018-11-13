Recount complete in 6 Northeast Florida counties

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - While counties across Florida are rushing to complete recounting ballots before a Thursday deadline -- at least one saying it might not finish in time -- several Northeast Florida counties completed its machine recount in one day with no fanfare.

Supervisor of Elections Vicki Cannon posted its machine recount report online with a date stamp of 5:23 p.m. Sunday -- barely over 24 hours after the secretary of state ordered the process. Flagler County posted its results Sunday night.

Alachua, Baker, Bradford and Columbia counties completed their machine recount results on Monday. St. Johns and Union counties begin recounting Tuesday, and Duval County, which began the process Sunday morning, hopes to complete its recount Tuesday evening. Clay County said it will start Wednesday and finish in one day.

County-by-county machine recount status Point to county for update



Bradford County's recount found no change in any of the three races, while Nassau County found no change in the U.S. Senate or agriculture commissioner races, but did result in one more vote for Ron DeSantis for governor.

Nassau County did identify more than 200 overvotes or undervotes in the Senate and governor races and more than 800 in the agriculture commissioner races. If the statewide margin of victory after the machine recount results are within one-quarter of 1 percent, a hand recount would proceed, and the election canvassing board would examine those overvotes and undervotes to try and determine the voter's intent.

"We feel pretty certain we're going to a manual recount, so we're preparing for that," Cannon said.

The most change was found in the Alacua and Flagler counties, where

