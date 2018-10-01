Nelson, Gillum among Obama's picks for November

Andrew Gillum the Democratic candidate for Florida Governor embraces Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) during a campaign rally at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades on August 31, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. Mr. Gillum is facing off…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson and Florida gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum were among a number of Democrats across the country to get the backing of former President Barack Obama on Monday.

“Today, I’m proud to endorse even more Democratic candidates who aren’t just running against something, but for something --- to expand opportunity for all of us and to restore dignity, honor, and compassion to public service,” Obama tweeted. “They deserve your vote.”

Gillum, the mayor of Tallahassee, is hoping to follow in Obama’s history-making footsteps by becoming Florida’s first black governor.

In a statement, Obama called Gillum, who is facing off against Republican Ron DeSantis in November, “a proven fighter with the courage and determination to stand up for Florida families.”

Gillum “developed a thriving innovation economy, grew workforce training programs, and built safe communities where our children can thrive — a strong record for which I named Tallahassee a TechHire city,” the former president said. Obama called Nelson, who is being challenged by Gov. Rick Scott, “a person of honesty and integrity who treats public office as a public trust.”

President Donald Trump has long been a supporter of both Scott and DeSantis, a former congressman.

Other Democratic candidates in Florida getting backing from Obama include incumbent U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy of Winter Park and candidates Nancy Soderberg of St. Augustine, Chris Hunter of Trinity, Lauren Baer of Palm Beach Gardens and Debbie-Mucarsel-Powell of Miami.

Obama also endorsed a slew of Democrats seeking election or re-election to the state House and Senate.

With candidates highlighted from 28 other states in addition to Florida, this is the second round of candidates from across the country to land Obama’s endorsement for the current election cycle.

News Service of Florida