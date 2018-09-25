New city manager of Green Cove Springs starts job Oct. 1

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - A leadership change is coming soon to Green Cove Springs as Steve Kennedy takes over as city manager Oct. 1.

The City Council will formally introduce Kennedy at its Oct. 2 meeting in council chambers.

Kennedy signed a three-year contract in mid-September and will take over the position from Danielle Judd, who ends her time with the city Sept. 27. However, Judd will continue to be employed by the city as a special advisor to the City Council through the end of October and will help the new administration.

Kennedy was born in Waycross,Georgia, and grew up in Washington, D.C., where his father worked for the Pentagon, before moving to Thomasville, Georgia, where he graduated high school. He received his bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting at Valdosta State University in 1975. He’s been involved in municipal government operations for over 38 years, including 22 years with Thomasville, Georgia, one year with Cartersville, Georgia, 13 years as city manager of Kennesaw, Georgia, and 3 years as city manager of Americus, Georgia, before coming to Green Cove Springs.

He moved to Green Cove Springs with his Cheryl. They have two sons: Caleb, 28, and Mitchell, 26.

